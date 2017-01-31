Sweethearts for Sweetpea prepare for annual 5k run/walk

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The 2017 Sweethearts for Sweetpea 5k Run/Walk takes place February 4 at the main entrance of the Longleaf Trace by Southern Miss. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. The run starts at 8 a.m. The awards ceremony follows after the race.

Proceeds benefit The Elaina Spradley Skinner "Sweetpea" Endowment -- which helps students in Southern Miss' School of Business, specifically in tourism management. Like www.facebook.com/groups/sweetheartsforsweetpea for more details.

