North Forrest students donate supplies for storm victims

Students from North Forrest High School are reaching out to help victims of the Jan. 21 tornado.

Tuesday, students in the high school and junior Beta Clubs and the Student Council delivered clothing, blankets, pillows and cleaning supplies to New Testament Baptist Church on Tuscan Avenue.

The church was heavily damaged in the storm, but it has been providing daily meals and other services for storm victims.

Some of the supplies were purchased with funds from a bake sale the school held last week.

It is also the second time the students have made the trip to the church since the storm.

Jan. 25, they handed out supplies to storm victims from the church's parking lot.

Tuesday, the students also delivered donated pet supplies to Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

