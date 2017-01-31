Forecast: Sunny and warmer and in the Pine Belt today.

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another sunny and mild day is on tap for the area with highs in the mid 70s.

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Mostly sunny and mild on Wednesday with highs again in the mid 70s.

The best chance for rain looks to arrive late Saturday and through Sunday.

