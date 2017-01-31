Southern Miss Symphony presents an International Serenade: A Valentine’s Day Treat

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra takes to the stage on Valentine’s evening, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in Bennett Auditorium on the Southern Miss Hattiesburg campus. Treat your special someone to the sumptuous sounds of the symphony as they present An International Serenade. Join director Jay Dean as he brings to life Dvorák’s Serenade for Strings in E Major, op. 22 and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C Major, op. 48.

Dean said, “These are two of the most beautiful pieces ever written, and they highlight the string section of our orchestra, which is the majority of the international music students in the School of Music. This will be a true celebration of internationalism on our campus.”

Antonin Dvorák, one of the foremost composers of the nineteenth century, composed songs, chamber music, symphonies and operas. While it is simply called a ‘serenade,’ his Serenade for Strings, written in 1875, is indeed a symphony for string orchestra. Peter Tchaikovsky composed his Serenade for Strings in 1880, just five years after Dvorak completed his. Written in a style that is an homage to Mozart, it contains some of his most memorable melodies. This magnificent piece for string orchestra is very often identified as one of Tchaikovsky’s best works.

Tickets are available through Southern Miss Ticket Office; 800.844.8425, 601.266.5418 or www.southernmisstickets.com. For questions, contact the Symphony Orchestra at 601.266.4001.

