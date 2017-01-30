Hub City residents' road to recovery

It has been over a week since the deadly EF-3 tornado devastated parts of the Pine Belt. And a handful of those places look the same as they did just hours after the tornado.

One of those places is along Magnolia Avenue in the Hub City, where all that remains of a home is a kitchen table and one chair.

“I’m at where me and my auntie used to stay,” said James Moore, a Hub City resident.

Moore and his aunt were both inside the home when the tornado hit, which destroyed the home around them.

“It was like something you see on the movies, stuff just started disappearing,” Moore said. “I was shocked, everything’s gone, we were just sleeping here and everything gone.”

Next door, Jerry Ruffin lost everything as well.

“Everything I had for the last 21 years, me and my wife been married, we lost everything that we had,” Ruffin said. “We living day for day, we about to run out of money from living in a hotel room and this is what we got besides God.”

Ruffin said they have registered with FEMA, but right now waiting is all they can do.

“We haven’t had no assistance, yes, we spoke to FEMA folks and they said that we’re in progress but we haven’t heard, that’s all we have heard,” Ruffin said.

Ruffin spent the day going through what is left of his home, trying to pick up the pieces. He said he still does not know what is next.

“We don’t know, we don’t know, we just praying and letting God lead us day for day and minute for minute,” Ruffin said.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.