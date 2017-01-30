PRCC lends helping hand to Carey athletics

Pearl River Community College has opened its doors to William Carey University in the wake of the deadly tornado that damaged much of the school’s Hattiesburg campus.

PRCC will host two Crusader basketball games and three games in the WCU Invitational that will open the Crusaders’ 2017 baseball season.

The Jan. 21 tornado that killed four people in Hattiesburg destroyed Clinton Gym, William Carey’s basketball home since the 1960s, and damaged Milton Wheeler Field, which has housed Crusader baseball since 2006.

The WCU Baseball Invitational will be played Saturday at Wildcat Stadium, with the first of three games beginning at noon.

Carey will play the final two games of the tournament, against Missouri Baptist at 3:30 p.m., and Cumberland (Tenn.) at 7 p.m.

White Coliseum will be home for a pair of Carey’s Southern States Athletic Conference basketball contests.

WCU will face Brewton-Parker on Feb. 9, beginning with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m., followed by men’s action at 7:30 p.m.

PRCC also will host Carey’s final home games of the season on Feb. 25 against Mobile, beginning at 2 p.m.

