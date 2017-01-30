Car narrowly avoids crashing into Hub City bank - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Car narrowly avoids crashing into Hub City bank

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A car narrowly avoided crashing into a bank in Hattiesburg Monday afternoon. 

The car stopped just inches away from the main entrance of Hancock Bank in west Hattiesburg. 

The driver was checked out by paramedics, who arrived at the scene minutes later, but refused a ride to the hospital.

