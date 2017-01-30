Free tetanus, flu shots offered to those helping out with tornado damage

The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative is offering free tetanus shots and the flu vaccine to anyone working around the tornado debris in Hattiesburg and Petal.

The services will be available from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily, including weekends, and located at the Airport Road location and the Minor Care Clinic.

The location is across from the Forrest General emergency room.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.