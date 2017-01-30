William Carey med students resume classes

On Jan 21, William Carey was struck by a devastating tornado, and the next day Carey's staff met with The University of Mississippi to make sure their students would not fall behind.

On Monday, William Carey's medical students resumed their classes at USM.

USM's Assistant Provost and Director of academic scheduling Debby Hill said she got a small taste of what William Carey experienced in 2013, when tornadoes damaged the Southern Miss campus.

"I feel bad for the William Carey folks because I know how traumatic it is," Hill said.

Carey's students are occupying Harkins and Greene Hall. The university emptied out Harkins Hall in December with plans to expand offices. The medical students have their physical labs and lectures in the two buildings.

William Carey's Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine is thankful for USM welcoming them into their home.

"Our program is heavily depend on face-to-face skills, labs and that type of thing," Dr. James M. Turner said. "You can't do a correspondent medical school. It wouldn't work."

Students are relieved as well.

"We're in a profession where we'll be directly handling people's lives, and that's very important to us," said Phylicia Gawdu, first-year med student. "The fact that everybody pulled together, so the quality doesn't change and we get the best education possible. We're so grateful."

Med students will take their first exam on Monday.

