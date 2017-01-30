HPD investigating weekend shooting

Hattiesburg Police are investigating a weekend shooting in the Hub City.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 300 block of North 34th Avenue for a shooting that apparently happened in the 100 block of Campbell Loop, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

“When officers arrived, they were advised that a black male in a truck was talking to the victim, while the victim was in their car, and then started firing shots into the victim’s vehicle,” Traxler said.

Traxler added that the victim then fled the scene and called police.

The investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

