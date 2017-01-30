USM welcomes William Carey students

After a recent tornado that devastated William Carey's campus, USM is helping in a big way.

Southern Miss is opening its doors to WCU students, faculty and staff so they can work and continue their education after the storm. USM displayed signs around campus for its guests and encouraged them to use the USM map to find their way around the university.

A post was published to USM’s Facebook Page on Monday, “We’re excited to welcome William Carey students, faculty and staff to the #Hattiesburg campus as they continue their education after much of their campus was destroyed during the recent tornado. Together we will rise. #SMTTT! #SaderStrong

According to William Carey University, multiple buildings including the dorms, Tatum Court and Thomas Hall received significant damage.

On Monday, Jan. 23, USM President Rodney Bennett released a statement regarding the damage to William Carey.

In part of his statement, he said, "Yesterday, I toured the devastation at William Carey University and met with that institution’s leaders, including President Tommy King, in an effort to identify needs with which USM can assist. We intend to be a strong partner to our sister institution and provide as much support and assistance as we can in the coming weeks."

