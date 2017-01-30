Ikea recalls Mysingso foldable beach chairs

UNDATED (WDAM) - Ikea is recalling tens of thousands of beach chairs after the company received reports of fingertip amputations and other injuries.

The recall involves Mysingso foldable beach chairs with a wood base and an attached polyester fabric seat. The chairs were sold in stores and online from February of 2013 through December of 2016.

Contact Ikea at www.ikea-usa.com or call, toll-free, 1-888-966-4532 for more details on this recall.

