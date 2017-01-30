Accident blocks northbound lane of US 49 at Hardy

Traffic is backed up in the left northbound lane of Highway 49. Source: MDOT

An ambulance is blocking the right eastbound lane at Hardy Street. Source: MDOT

An accident is causing significant traffic delays on Highway 49 at Hardy Street.

The northbound left lane is blocked and emergency vehicles are blocking the eastbound right lane.

Motorists are urged to take alternate routes until the scene is clear.

