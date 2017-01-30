Hattiesburg sushi restaurant cited by health department

Laurel residents will soon see increased efforts to repair, replace and improve the city's aging water and sewer system.More >>
Apparently, an early case of senior-itis hit the Seminary High School baseball facility recently.More >>
Several subdivisions outside of Hattiesburg that use city sewer services will soon pay more than those living in the city limits, and residents say they are not sure that's fair.More >>
A police response to a domestic disturbance at a Laurel motel has led to the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of stolen firearms and the arrest of four people.More >>
Laurel Police are warning residents about a new phone scam involving an unknown caller who identifies himself as an employee of the Internal Revenue Service.More >>
