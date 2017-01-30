Hattiesburg sushi restaurant cited by health department

Edo Sushi in West Hattiesburg received a C rating on their last health inspection. Source: WDAM

Sitting off Highway 98 in West Hattiesburg, Edo Sushi Asian restaurant had a scheduled inspection on January 17.

That inspection left the place with a "C" rating from the health department.

While several categories, like food at proper temperatures were not observed, according to the report, the only category where the restaurant fell out of compliance is when it comes to insects, rodents or animals being present.

It's the first time the restaurant has fallen to a "C." Every other inspection, since 2015, has left the place with an 'A.'

Two days after the restaurant landed on the 'C' list, a follow up inspection brought it back up to a 'B,' which is where it now stands.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.