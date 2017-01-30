VIDEO: Suspects sought in Ellisville shooting

Shots were fired just over a child's head after an altercation turned violent at an apartment complex in Ellisville. Source: Ellisville Police.

Six men are sought after an altercation in Ellisville turned violent Friday night.

According to police, the altercation occurred at Main Street Villa, and shots were fired not too far from a small child.

Six suspects are being sought, but there are few details regarding their identities.

Officers found shell casings and bullet holes at the scene.

While no injuries were reported, the shooting has area residents concerned.

If anyone has any information regarding this story, you are asked to contact Detective Scott Wuertz at the Ellisville Police Department. 601-477-9252.

