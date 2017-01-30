VIDEO: Suspects sought in Ellisville shooting - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Suspects sought in Ellisville shooting

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Connect
Shots were fired just over a child's head after an altercation turned violent at an apartment complex in Ellisville. Source: Ellisville Police. Shots were fired just over a child's head after an altercation turned violent at an apartment complex in Ellisville. Source: Ellisville Police.
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Six men are sought after an altercation in Ellisville turned violent Friday night. 

According to police, the altercation occurred at Main Street Villa, and shots were fired not too far from a small child. 

Six suspects are being sought, but there are few details regarding their identities. 

Officers found shell casings and bullet holes at the scene.

While no injuries were reported, the shooting has area residents concerned.

If anyone has any information regarding this story, you are asked to contact Detective Scott Wuertz at the Ellisville Police Department.  601-477-9252.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • HPD investigating armed robbery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:21:31 GMT
    Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a Tuesday night armed robbery.

  • Dangers of 'drugged driving' in the Pine Belt

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:20:59 GMT
    A recent report said "drugged driving" has now surpassed drunk driving deaths, and law enforcement in the Pine Belt said it is dangerous in the community.

  • LPD: Missing woman found safe

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:06:40 GMT
    A missing woman has been found safe Wednesday, according to the Laurel Police Department.

