SCRMC's Cancer Center offering new treatments - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SCRMC's Cancer Center offering new treatments

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

LAUREL (WDAM) – For more on January 30th's interview with Nikhil Mukhi, M.D. – a hematologist and medical oncologist with South Center Regional Medical Center's Cancer Center – visit www.scrmc.com/clinics/south-central-cancer-center or call 601-518-7054.

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • HPD investigating armed robbery

    HPD investigating armed robbery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:21:31 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a Tuesday night armed robbery.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a Tuesday night armed robbery.

    More >>

  • Dangers of 'drugged driving' in the Pine Belt

    Dangers of 'drugged driving' in the Pine Belt

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:20:59 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    A recent report said "drugged driving" has now surpassed drunk driving deaths, and law enforcement in the Pine Belt said it is dangerous in the community.

    More >>

    A recent report said "drugged driving" has now surpassed drunk driving deaths, and law enforcement in the Pine Belt said it is dangerous in the community.

    More >>

  • LPD: Missing woman found safe

    LPD: Missing woman found safe

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:06:40 GMT
    Courtney R. ColemanCourtney R. Coleman

    A missing woman has been found safe Wednesday, according to the Laurel Police Department.

    More >>

    A missing woman has been found safe Wednesday, according to the Laurel Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly