1 in custody over stolen firearm

Laurel Police have one man in custody for possession of a stolen firearm.

At roughly 9 p.m. Friday, officers arrived at the 1000 block of North 12th Avenue in reference to a disturbance.

Officers at the scene made contact with Joseph Crosby, 33, and located at .380 caliber handgun in his waistband, a firearm reported stolen through the Jones County Sheriff's Office in 2016.

Crosby will have his initial appearance Monday at Laurel Municipal Court.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

