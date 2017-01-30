1 in custody over stolen firearm - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

1 in custody over stolen firearm

Source: Laurel Police Department Source: Laurel Police Department
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Laurel Police have one man in custody for possession of a stolen firearm.

At roughly 9 p.m. Friday, officers arrived at the 1000 block of North 12th Avenue in reference to a disturbance. 

Officers at the scene made contact with Joseph Crosby, 33, and located at .380 caliber handgun in his waistband, a firearm reported stolen through the Jones County Sheriff's Office in 2016. 

Crosby will have his initial appearance Monday at Laurel Municipal Court.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.  

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • HPD investigating armed robbery

    HPD investigating armed robbery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:21:31 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a Tuesday night armed robbery.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a Tuesday night armed robbery.

    More >>

  • Dangers of 'drugged driving' in the Pine Belt

    Dangers of 'drugged driving' in the Pine Belt

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:20:59 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    A recent report said "drugged driving" has now surpassed drunk driving deaths, and law enforcement in the Pine Belt said it is dangerous in the community.

    More >>

    A recent report said "drugged driving" has now surpassed drunk driving deaths, and law enforcement in the Pine Belt said it is dangerous in the community.

    More >>

  • LPD: Missing woman found safe

    LPD: Missing woman found safe

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:06:40 GMT
    Courtney R. ColemanCourtney R. Coleman

    A missing woman has been found safe Wednesday, according to the Laurel Police Department.

    More >>

    A missing woman has been found safe Wednesday, according to the Laurel Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly