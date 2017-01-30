Fire destroys Lamar Co. home

There were no injuries, but the home was a total loss. Source: WDAM

A Sunday night fire in Lamar County destroyed a home on Cole Road.

The house fire was called in by a passerby just after 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Cole Road.

Firefighters were on scene within minutes, however the house was fully-involved with fire according to fire officials.

Emergency officials on scene said the home owners were out of town when the fire started.

There were no injuries reported in the fire and the cause has not been determined.

