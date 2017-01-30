Sheriff: Man burns woman with cigarettes while child watches

A Laurel man has been charged with domestic aggravated assault in Jones County.

On Thursday afternoon, Jones County Sheriff’s investigators were contacted in regards to a domestic violence event.

The victim alerted authorities that she had been physically abused by Timothy Joe Knight, 29 of Laurel.

The victim told the sheriff that Knight became enraged with her and woke her up around midnight by hitting her while she was lying in bed.

She said he then burned her arm and face multiple times with a cigarette and poured liquids, including cooking grease on her.

According to police the commotion woke their young child, who witnessed the assault.

The abuse continued for hours, until the pair went to town.

The victim was able to break free from Knight later in the day and contacted law enforcement.

She was taken to the emergency room for medical care where it was concluded she had sustained a ruptured eardrum during the assault.

An arrest warrant was issued and Knight was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Knight made his initial appearance at Jones County Justice Court Monday afternoon, where a judge set his bond at $15,000 with 180-day no contact order with the victim.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.