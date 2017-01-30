North Lamar Water lifts water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

North Lamar Water lifts water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
LAMAR COUNTY (WDAM) –  North Lamar Water Association lifts the boil water notice which affected homes from the intersection of Lincoln and Oak Grove roads to the intersection of Hegwood and Lincoln roads, including all the nearby roads.    Still if you have questions, contact the utility at northlamarwater@comcast.net or 601-264-1157.

