Boltons sentencing hearing rescheduled again

Former Forrest County Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife Linda’s sentencing hearing has been continued again.

An order from District Judge Keith Starrett sets the hearing date for March 17, 2017.

“The undersigned Judge is the presiding Judge in a case pending in the Northern District of Texas. On the 19th day of January a Pretrial Conference was held in that case, and items discussed could potentially cause scheduling problems for the Court's docket on February 3, 2017. The Texas case is set for trial to begin February 6, 2017, and go for three weeks. In order to avoid any last-minute cancellation, the matters set for February 3, 2017 are being reset following the Texas trial. Therefore, this case is reset for sentencing to begin Friday, March 17, 2017, at 2:00 p.m.” according to District Judge Keith Starrett’s order.

The sentencing was set for Dec. 19, 2016 but was pushed back due to delays in the sentencing of Artie Fletcher and Kenneth Fairley. It was then moved to Jan 18th, that was changed to Feb. 3rd on an order by Starrett. Now, citing interference with another trial, it’s been moved to March 17, 2017.

The Boltons, who own Sports 22 and Hall Avenue Package Store were indicted in March 2016 each on 10 counts of tax evasion and filing false tax returns. They face up to three years and $100,000 in fines for each of the false tax return conviction. Charles also faces up to five years in prison and additional $100,000 fines for the counts of tax evasion.

Charles Bolton was convicted on four counts of tax evasion, not guilty on one count of tax evasion and guilty on all five counts related to filing a false tax return.

Linda Bolton was convicted on five counts of filing a false tax return and not guilty on one count of tax evasion, with a “no verdict” being reached on the remaining four.

They both remain free on $25,000 unsecured bonds and are set to appear before Judge Starrett on March 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

