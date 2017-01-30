Jasper Co. traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A Laurel man faces charges after a traffic stop became a drug bust in Jasper County Saturday.

Deputy Joey Gressett was conducting a traffic stop on County Road 21 in Stringer. When Matthew Easterwood was pulled over, Gressett observed that Easterwood appeared intoxicated.

Gressett found 12 small bags in the vehicle of what appeared to be heroin. Easterwood is charged with possession, DUI and reckless driving.

He is currently being held at the Jasper County Jail awaiting initial appearance before Judge Marvin Jones.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.