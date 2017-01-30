Southern Miss School of Music Celebrates International Musicians Month

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

During the month of February, The University of Southern Mississippi School of Music is celebrating International Musician Month. Every weekday, international music students will be playing noon mini-concerts at Hattiesburg eateries -- Java Werks and T-Bones -- or the Fresh Food Company (on the Southern Miss campus).

Internationalism remains very important to the School of Music, the University, and the community. These students come to Hattiesburg from all over the world for one reason - to study music in the Pine Belt community. While here, they make a tremendous impact on the cultural landscape by playing in concerts, churches, and other public functions. This month is an opportunity to showcase their talents and demonstrate why they help make Hattiesburg an Arts Hub.

In addition to the noon concerts, the centerpiece to International Musician Month is the Symphony Orchestra’s Valentine’s Day concert on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 in Bennett Auditorium. The concert is called A International Serenade. For tickets, visit www.southernmisstickets.com or call 601.266.5418.

