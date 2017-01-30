Forecast: Very nice start to the week.

Laurel Police are warning residents about a new phone scam involving an unknown caller who identifies himself as an employee of the Internal Revenue Service.More >>
A police response to a domestic disturbance at a Laurel motel has led to the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of stolen firearms and the arrest of four people.
The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra presents the winners of the William T. Gower Scholarship Competition in its last concert of the season, Future Stars, on Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Main Street Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.
