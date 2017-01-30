Forecast: Very nice start to the week.

Good Monday morning Pine Belt!

Expect a mainly sunny day with highs in the 60s.

Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

Sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday but it will be a little warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

As we head into the weekend Highs will be in the 60s with a slight chance for showers late Saturday and shower will be likely Sunday.

