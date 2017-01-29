Perry Co. opens disaster recovery center - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Perry Co. opens disaster recovery center

Runnelstown hit by tornado. Photo Credit WDAM Runnelstown hit by tornado. Photo Credit WDAM
PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Perry County Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday morning at the First Baptist Church in Runnelstown.

That address is 9211 Highway 42.

It will be a short term recovery center and could close as early as Wednesday, depending on the amount of people who show up to register.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly