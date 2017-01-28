PRCC collecting hygiene items, monetary donations for tornado victims

Pearl River Community College is accepting hygiene items for tornado victims at the Wellness Center. It is also accepting monetary donations in a fund through its development foundation. Photo credit WDAM.

Faculty, staff and students at Pearl River Community College are helping victims of last Saturday's EF-3 tornado.

The school is collecting hygiene products and other items at its Wellness Center and it is also accepting monetary donations in a fund through its development foundation.

Saturday, PRCC welcomed more than 500 women for its 11th annual Women's Heath Symposium.

"We actually have our own LaDonna Tyson, who had significant damage to her home and her mother's home, so we are definitely trying to get some things together so that we can help the tornado victims and we very much want to contribute to that effort," said Jana Causey, vice president for Forrest County Operations at PRCC.

Causey said items collected at the Wellness Center will be delivered to churches in Petal and Hattiesburg Sunday.

