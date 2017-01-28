Groups from Gulf Coast, New Orleans feed tornado relief volunteers

Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning at Harrington Park, Hattiesburg High School found itself trailing South Jones High School 5-2 in the deciding game of their Class 5A baseball playoff series. Fifteen batters, nine pitching changes and 12 runs later, the Tigers found themselves poised to pocket the best-of-three series, and did so, an inning later, claiming a 15-5 victory over the Braves.More >>
With the second round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs concluding on Monday, here's a look at the third round match-ups for Pine Belt area teams.
