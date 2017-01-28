1 killed in Lamar Co. crash

Residents on West Drive in Laurel said they are fed up with the flood problems in near their homes.More >>
Residents on West Drive in Laurel said they are fed up with the flood problems in near their homes.More >>
William Carey was named one of nine schools to host an opening-round NAIA regional starting May 15.More >>
William Carey was named one of nine schools to host an opening-round NAIA regional starting May 15.More >>
Lightning struck and Southern Miss was stuck, waiting two hours and two minutes to resume its Sunday contest with Middle Tennessee. The Golden Eagles trailed the Blue Raiders 7-5 in the top of the eighth inning when the weather delay occurred. Perhaps, that jolt of lightning gave USM the spark it needed. The Eagles scored eight runs in the ninth to notch a come-from-behind 13-9 win and series sweep over Middle Tennessee.More >>
Lightning struck and Southern Miss was stuck, waiting two hours and two minutes to resume its Sunday contest with Middle Tennessee. The Golden Eagles trailed the Blue Raiders 7-5 in the top of the eighth inning when the weather delay occurred. Perhaps, that jolt of lightning gave USM the spark it needed. The Eagles scored eight runs in the ninth to notch a come-from-behind 13-9 win and series sweep over Middle Tennessee.More >>