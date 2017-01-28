1 killed in Lamar Co. crash

A Lamar County man was killed early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident.

Rickey Joe Smith, 59, of Lumberton, was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital at 7:32 a.m., according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies responded to the call in the 1700 block of Purvis-Columbia Road just after 6 a.m.

“It was a one-vehicle accident, and what we know is that the vehicle left the roadway, wrecked and caused the driver to have to be cut out by the fire department,” Rigel said.

Rigel said Smith was transported from the scene to Forrest General Hospital, where he later died.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

