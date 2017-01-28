Photos of Hattiesburg Red Cross burglary suspect released

Lightning struck and Southern Miss was stuck, waiting two hours and two minutes to resume its Sunday contest with Middle Tennessee. The Golden Eagles trailed the Blue Raiders 7-5 in the top of the eighth inning when the weather delay occurred. Perhaps, that jolt of lightning gave USM the spark it needed. The Eagles scored eight runs in the ninth to notch a come-from-behind 13-9 win and series sweep over Middle Tennessee.More >>
University of Southern Mississippi junior shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd was named Conference USA Co-Hitter of the Week.More >>
