Photos of Hattiesburg Red Cross burglary suspect released

Hattiesburg police are investigating after the American Red Cross Office was burglarized, and they have now released photos of a potential suspect.

Jay Huffstatler with the Red Cross said an office safe, computers, cell phones and other items were taken. Huffstatler said appeared the suspect or suspects threw a rock through a drive-thru window to get into the building, which was secured and blocked with a mobile disaster recovery trailer.

Disaster Program Manager Angie Grajeda said the safe had about $150 in it. She said luckily, they have been dispersing donations regularly.

"We're very focused on the giving part of a disaster and to hear that someone had broken in to take advantage of that, it was just a little surprising and worrisome as well," said Grajeda.

HPD is searching for one unknown suspect in a dark-colored Nissan with a white front fender.

"It is a small distraction and that's unfortunate," said Grajeda. "It hasn't stopped us, we are still out in the community in force."

Anyone with information on the break-in should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

"The way to keep the community moving forward is to make sure we are there with the supplies they need."

Since Saturday's EF-3 tornado, the Red Cross has opened four shelters providing 340 overnight stays, delivered over 24,100 meals and snacks and provided over 9,200 bulk relief items such as clean-up kits, comfort kits, tarps, rakes and shovels.

