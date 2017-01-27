Pine Belt hardware stores keeping shelves stocked for community

With a week of cleanup across the Pine Belt, many families are beginning to rebuild their homes.

That means hardware stores - like this Ace Hardware in Petal - are busy keeping supplies stocked for the community.

And this store knows what its neighbors are going through.

Ace Hardware was destroyed during the EF-4 tornado that hit the Pine Belt in 2013.

Store manager Kenneth Blair said they are now helping anyway they can.

"Well, you got to keep your hope, you got to keep your faith. But ultimately, you'll come out better. We did, bigger and better,” Blair said.

Economy Supply in Hattiesburg said they have been busy, sending most of the store's supplies to William Carey University. Their store will be open for a few extra hours over the weekend.

"We're really connected to our neighbors because we've been here for so long, we look forward to pitching in and helping out any way we can,” said Lew Myrick with Economy Supply.

