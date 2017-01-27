Hattiesburg museum joins effort to help tornado victims

The African-American Military History Museum is joining the effort to help tornado victims. Photo credit WDAM.

A museum that was damaged in the 2013 Hattiesburg tornado is joining the effort to help victims of last week's tornado.

Staff at the African-American Military History Museum are donating fees from school guided tours to R3SM, a group helping victims.

And the museum will collect donations at special events for that group.

"We know first hand what it means to have someone to show support during your time of need, so we just want to be able to show that same love to those that are (now) in need," said Latoya Norman, museum manager.

The museum was closed for repairs for a year after the 2013 twister.

