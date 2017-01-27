USM to host recovery day

While William Carey basketball pushes toward solidifying home game dates, a bright spot has arrived thanks to the University of Southern Mississippi.

The athletics department announced Friday plans to host the Pine Belt Community Recovery Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Reed Green Coliseum. The day will feature three games, including both Crusader basketball squads and the USM men.

All proceeds from the day will go toward the disaster recovery.

"We certainly wanted to find a way for not only our athletics department, but our entire university, to assist both William Carey in their recovery efforts as well as the families in the entire Pine Belt area that were affected by this horrible storm," USM interim Director of Athletics Zac Woodfin (Jon Gilbert was named new AD on Tuesday) said in a release.

"I can't think of anything better that bonds people more than their love of sports and we are glad that we could facilitate this day of basketball."

The day tips off with the Carey men playing Faulkner University (1 p.m.) followed by the USM men against Western Kentucky (4 p.m.) and Carey women versus Faulkner (6:30 p..m.).

"We are extremely excited to be able to partner with Southern Miss for this great event," William Carey Director of athletics D.J. Pulley said in the release.

"Our community and university are facing a lot of challenges, and an event like this is a great way to get everyone to come together. We are very appreciative to Southern Miss for putting this event together, and we look forward to a great day of basketball at Reed Green."

Tickets (good for the entire day) for all three games are $10 for a bleacher seat and $20 for a chairback. William Carey students get in the game for free with a student ID and will get complimentary admission for USM's remaining home games.

USM season ticket holders have to buy a $10 ticket for access into both Carey games.

A truck from the Salvation Army and both student bodies will be collecting donations. Conference USA member Louisiana Tech plans on sending a truck with donations as well.

You can purchase tickets at SouthernMissTickets.com or call 1-800-844-TICK (8425). Another option is the Pat Ferlise Ticket Office on the corner of Golden Eagle Ave. and 4th street.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.