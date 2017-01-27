PHOTO: Petal police officer shows kindness to boy after tornado

A Petal police officer performed a random act of kindness to a little boy just a few days after a tornado devastated the area.

Rena Register captured the sweet moment by posting a few pictures to her Facebook page.

The officer is seen grabbing something from the trunk of his patrol car and giving the boy what looks like a toy car.

People posting comments on Register’s post are claiming the officer to be Daniel Benoit.

Register wrote, “Thanks for the men in Blue that serve in such a variety of ways. I’m not sure who this officer is, but I was touched by his kindness to this little boy that was feeling the effects of the tornado too. I’m pretty sure this little guy was being handed a toy car.”

