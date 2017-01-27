Collins nurse arrested on Medicaid fraud charges

A Collins registered nurse was arrested for Medicaid fraud charges, following an indictment by a Covington County grand jury, according to a press release from Attorney General Jim Hood.

Stefanie Cook, 35, was charged with one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of obtaining possession of a controlled substance by of fraud, misrepresentation or subterfuge.

Cook turned herself in to the Covington County Jail on Friday.

According to a press release, Cook allegedly committed these crimes while working as a registered nurse at the Covington County Nursing Center in Collins.

The indictment stated that Cook is accused of obtaining Norco containing Hydrocodone from a patient at the center, which is a schedule-two controlled substance.

Cook’s arraignment date is set for Feb. 3. If she is convicted of both counts, she could face up to 10 years in prison and $2,000 in fines, according to the press release.

