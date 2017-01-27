Hattiesburg apartments offering one month free rent to tornado victims

Anyone displaced by the storms and signs a lease at Breckenridge will be granted free rent for a month and waived any upfront fees. Source: WDAM

Blue Ridge Companies, a High Point, NC based real estate company is helping tornado victims find a new home.

Breckenridge Park, a 336-unit apartment community located in Hattiesburg, is donating one month free rent and waiving all upfront move-in fees* upon move-in for each apartment occupied by those who are displaced due to the massive storms.

“It is our mission at Blue Ridge, and at each of our communities, to create a positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it” said Regional Manager of Breckenridge Park, Terry Ragland. “Our thoughts continue to be with those who have been displaced by the tornado and we want to relieve some of the financial stress for the victims and make the process of finding a new home a little easier.”

Victims can tour any of the six floor plans ranging from one bedroom/one bathroom homes to three bedroom/three bathroom homes.

Each apartment home also offers a washer and dryer, black appliances including a built-in microwave oven, stylish countertops and the option of a sunroom or balcony. You will also find an array of amenities including an on-site movie theater, pet bark park, an internet café, salt water swimming pool, tanning bed and more, according to a news release issued by the apartment complex.

Certain terms and restrictions may apply, and is a limited time offer.

