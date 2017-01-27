Search underway for missing Jasper County man - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Search underway for missing Jasper County man

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Charles William McMillan. Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Department Charles William McMillan. Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Department
JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.  

Charles William McMillan has been missing for approximately two weeks, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff's Department has received information that McMillan may be in  Laurel. 

If you have any information on McMillan's whereabouts please contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Department at 601-764-2588.

