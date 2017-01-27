Lamar County Disaster Recovery Center hours changing - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Lamar County Disaster Recovery Center hours changing

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Connect
FEMA has released locations and hours for disaster recovery centers. Photo credit FEMA FEMA has released locations and hours for disaster recovery centers. Photo credit FEMA
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Lamar County Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be changing their hours starting Saturday. 

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

FEMA officials said around 80 percent of the storm victim claims have been evaluated. They expect the center to close February 12, but will extend hours if needed. 

Lamar County's DRC will be located at the Lamar County Community Shelter, at 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS 39475.

Residents affected by the storms are urged not to wait to apply for assistance. Residents may also apply for aid online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362).

There are also three other ways to apply for assistance: 

FEMA is urging those who can to apply online and not wait until the centers are open.  

Victims can also apply for aid by calling 1-800-621-FEMA.

FEMA representatives said tornado victims can use their app that is available for Android and Apple devices to register.

Items needed to apply:

  • 1 social security number per household
  • Address of damaged home
  • description of damage
  • insurance information
  • a working telephone number
  • current mailing address
  • bank account number, routing number for direct deposits 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • FEMA disaster recovery center locations and hours

    FEMA disaster recovery center locations and hours

    Friday, January 27 2017 3:17 PM EST2017-01-27 20:17:06 GMT
    FEMA has released locations and hours for disaster recovery centers. Photo credit FEMAFEMA has released locations and hours for disaster recovery centers. Photo credit FEMA

    The Forrest County Emergency Management Department has released the locations and times when FEMA disaster recovery centers will open for storm victims.

    More >>

    The Forrest County Emergency Management Department has released the locations and times when FEMA disaster recovery centers will open for storm victims.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly