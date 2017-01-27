Lamar County Disaster Recovery Center hours changing

FEMA has released locations and hours for disaster recovery centers. Photo credit FEMA

The Lamar County Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be changing their hours starting Saturday.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

FEMA officials said around 80 percent of the storm victim claims have been evaluated. They expect the center to close February 12, but will extend hours if needed.

Lamar County's DRC will be located at the Lamar County Community Shelter, at 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS 39475.

Residents affected by the storms are urged not to wait to apply for assistance. Residents may also apply for aid online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362).

There are also three other ways to apply for assistance:

FEMA is urging those who can to apply online and not wait until the centers are open.

Victims can also apply for aid by calling 1-800-621-FEMA.

FEMA representatives said tornado victims can use their app that is available for Android and Apple devices to register.

Items needed to apply:

1 social security number per household

Address of damaged home

description of damage

insurance information

a working telephone number

current mailing address

bank account number, routing number for direct deposits

