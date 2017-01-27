Lamar County Disaster Recovery Center hours changing - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lamar County Disaster Recovery Center hours changing

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
FEMA has released locations and hours for disaster recovery centers. Photo credit FEMA FEMA has released locations and hours for disaster recovery centers. Photo credit FEMA
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Lamar County Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be changing their hours starting Saturday. 

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

FEMA officials said around 80 percent of the storm victim claims have been evaluated. They expect the center to close February 12, but will extend hours if needed. 

Lamar County's DRC will be located at the Lamar County Community Shelter, at 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS 39475.

Residents affected by the storms are urged not to wait to apply for assistance. Residents may also apply for aid online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362).

There are also three other ways to apply for assistance: 

FEMA is urging those who can to apply online and not wait until the centers are open.  

Victims can also apply for aid by calling 1-800-621-FEMA.

FEMA representatives said tornado victims can use their app that is available for Android and Apple devices to register.

Items needed to apply:

  • 1 social security number per household
  • Address of damaged home
  • description of damage
  • insurance information
  • a working telephone number
  • current mailing address
  • bank account number, routing number for direct deposits 

  • FEMA disaster recovery center locations and hours

    Friday, January 27 2017 3:17 PM EST2017-01-27 20:17:06 GMT
    The Forrest County Emergency Management Department has released the locations and times when FEMA disaster recovery centers will open for storm victims.

  • USM completes sweep of FAU with walk-off hit

    The University of Southern Mississippi’s magic act continued at Pete Taylor Park Sunday afternoon, with Dylan Burdeaux providing the final flourish before the Golden Eagles exited the stage with yet another walk-off victory. Burdeaux’ two-run single to left field capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the 11th inning as the 20th-ranked Golden Eagles pulled off a second consecutive hard-to-believe stunner, topping Florida Atlantic University 5-4...

  • Could you live in a tiny house?

    It's a growing trend across the country - tiny houses.  A company in Prentiss, Mississippi is one of the first in the state hoping to help the craze spread in the South.

