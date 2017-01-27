Burning beans leads to drug bust in Laurel

A Laurel man has been arrested after the Laurel Fire Department received a call from an alarm about a possible fire.

When fire fighters arrived at the residence the door was ajar. The firefighters made entry to the house where they found a pot of beans burning on a stove.

They quickly removed the beans away from the stove and stopped a possible fire.

Meanwhile, other firefighters were trying to locate anyone who may be inside the home. While making their way upstairs they found a room with what looked like grow lights and marijuana, according to police.

Narcotics officers from the Laurel Police Department arrived and recovered marijuana plants and mushrooms that were being grown in the room.

While officers were conducting the seizure, the home owner, 46-year-old Steven Keith Bullock returned and was placed under arrest.

Bullock said he was cooking the beans and stepped out to the store to pick up some supplies. He was arrested without incident.

Bullock was charged with one count of manufacturing marijuana and one count of manufacturing a controlled substance (mushrooms).

There were a number of firearms that were seized as well, according to police.

The charges may be enhanced due to a school being across from the residence, and for having firearms with a possession of a controlled substance.

Bond was set at $15,000 per change for a total of $30,000.

