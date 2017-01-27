Wicker tours tornado damage on and around WCU campus

Thursday, Wicker met with president Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, one day after the president signed a federal disaster declaration for four Mississippi counties devastated by the storm. Source: WDAM

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker got his first look at damage done by last weekend's EF-3 tornado on Friday.



He toured the William Carey University campus with school president Dr. Tommy King and also met with Hattiesburg and Forrest County officials.



Wicker also spoke with residents in nearby neighborhoods who suffered storm damage and met with relief workers.



"What I'm here to do is to see what I can see and take back to Washington, D.C.," said Wicker. "There is a statute on the books. We want to make sure that the people in Mississippi get everything that we are entitled to under the statute."



Meanwhile, recovery efforts continue at William Carey University.



University president Dr. Tommy King said it will be another two to three weeks before the school has a total financial estimate of damage.



He also said repairs and reconstruction will be done with insurance money and private donations. No federal money will be accepted.

"Federal funding triggers a historical review of buildings and that can delay things for two, three, four years and we can't wait on that," King said.

King said at least six buildings will have to be replaced.

