Central Baptist Church hosting sportsman's benefit for tornado relief

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) -- The Sportsman's Tornado Relief Benefit takes place February 4 at 6 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, located at 5402 Highway 49. The event features an outdoorsman's barbecue dinner, a silent auction and a hunting seminar with Chad and Marsha Schearer. All proceeds benefit tornado relief efforts. Visit www.thecentralbaptist.com or call 601-544-0186 for more details and ticket information.
Dylan Burdeaux’s two-run single drove in the go-ahead run, and Matt Wallner capped an eight-run ninth inning with his record 14th home run of the season as No. 25 University of Southern Mississippi rallied for a 13-9 victory Sunday afternoon at Middle Tennessee State University.More >>
Officials say a lightning strike caused an apartment fire in Petal Sunday as severe weather moved through the Pine Belt.More >>
Family and friends gathered Sunday for the ribbon cutting of a very special playground in Petal. After months of fundraisers and construction, a small dedication ceremony for the Toni Marino Memorial Playground was held at First Baptist Church.More >>
