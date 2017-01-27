Central Baptist Church hosting sportsman's benefit for tornado relief

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) -- The Sportsman's Tornado Relief Benefit takes place February 4 at 6 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, located at 5402 Highway 49. The event features an outdoorsman's barbecue dinner, a silent auction and a hunting seminar with Chad and Marsha Schearer. All proceeds benefit tornado relief efforts. Visit www.thecentralbaptist.com or call 601-544-0186 for more details and ticket information.

