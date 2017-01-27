City of Hattiesburg Concert Band prepares for next free concert - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) -- The City of Hattiesburg performs January 29 at 3 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre.  Admission is free.  For more details, call the Saenger at 601-584-4888.

