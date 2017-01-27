Mobile Mammography Center stopping in Hattiesburg

The BelkGives On the Go Mobile Mammography Center will stop in Hattiesburg Saturday to offer free screenings.

The mobile center will be at Turtle Creek Crossing from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The screenings are free, but you need to make an appointment. Doctors say it's important for women to have an annual mammogram to starting at age 40.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. The foundation reports on average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and one woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes.

Over 2.8 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the United States today.

To make an appointment call 1-855-655-BMMC (2662).

Eligibility Guidelines:

Must be a woman 40 years or older

Must have a primary care physician (a report will be sent to patient and their physician)

Must be at least one year since previous mammogram

Must not be pregnant or breast-feeding

Must not have new breast lumps, breast skin or nipple changes, or nipple discharge (patients with these systems should promptly contact their physician for evaluation and possible referral for a diagnostic mammogram)

Who performs the mammograms on the BelkGives On the Go Mobile Mammography Center?

A board-certified radiologist, specialized in breast imaging will interpret your mammogram. The confidential results will be sent to you and your primary care physician.

