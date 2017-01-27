MFC releases forestland economic impact assessment findings

The Women's Life Conference was a little different this year. For the first time, men were invited to join the ladies for the 28th annual event held at Jones County Junior College Saturday.More >>
The Forrest County Storm Shelter is opening at 8:30am this morning. The shelter is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. Anyone seeking shelter will be welcomed regardless of what county you live in.More >>
Severe weather is back in the forecast for this morning and again this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Slight Risk (2/5).More >>
Taylor Braley pulled double duty Saturday afternoon against Middle Tennessee State University.More >>
