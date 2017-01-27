MFC releases forestland economic impact assessment findings

Damage after an EF-3 tornado tore through Hattiesburg and Petal. Source: WDAM

The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) conducted an aerial detection flight of the area affected by the EF-3 tornado that traveled through Lamar, Forrest, and Perry counties on January 21, 2017.

The purpose was to assess damage to forested acreage and estimate the potential economic impact, according to the Mississippi Forrestry Commission.

Here is a summary of the data collected by the MFC on January 24, 2017:

Approximately 1,571 forested acres damaged

1,453 acres - privately owned

118 acres - public lands managed by the MFC

Approximately 4,320 total acres impacted

Here is the estimated economic impact on privately owned forestland listed by county:

County Pine Acres Hardwood Acres Mixed Acres Total Acres Total Economic Impact Lamar 484 144 149 777 $ 305,392 Forrest 143 130 127 400 $ 49,504 Perry 161 42 73 276 $ 55,888 Total 788 316 349 1,453 $ 410,784

*

Public forestland and urban forestland within city limits were not used in the first table's calculations.

The economic impact estimate takes into account young sub-merchantable stands, as well as mature timber, according to the report.

The value estimate may be low for individual timber stands or landowners, as some experienced the loss of high-value trees. The amounts used to calculate the value estimate were $5/ ton for pulpwood and $25/ ton for sawtimber.

The economic impact of the EF-3 tornado on privately owned forestland in the affected area was estimated to be $410,784, according to the report.

The total economic impact of the EF-3 tornado on all forested acreage in the affected area (including public forestland and urban forestland within city limits) was estimated to be $1,089,750.

