FEMA disaster recovery center locations and hours

FEMA has released locations and hours for disaster recovery centers. Photo credit FEMA

The Forrest County Emergency Management Department has released the locations and times when FEMA disaster recovery centers will open for storm victims.

Both the Hattiesburg and Petal disaster recovery centers will open on Saturday January 28 at 8 a.m.

Hours of operations will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will end on Friday, February 3.

Hattiesburg's disaster recovery center will be located at the CE Roy Community Center on 300 East 5th Street.

The Petal disaster recovery center will be located at the Petal Civic Center on 712 Main Street.

Lamar County's DRC will be located at the Lamar County Community Shelter, at 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS 39475.

Residents affected by the storms are urged not to wait to apply for assistance.

"Right now this is the timeline they will be open, if they see the need to open them longer or more days, that will be assessed," said Forrest County Emergency Management Director Glen Moore.

There are also three other ways to apply for assistance:

FEMA is urging those who can to apply online and not wait until the centers are open.

Victims can also apply for aid by calling 1-800-621-FEMA.

FEMA representatives said tornado victims can use their app that is available for Android and Apple devices to register.

Items needed to apply:

1 social security number per household

Address of damaged home

description of damage

insurance information

a working telephone number

current mailing address

bank account number, routing number for direct deposits

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.