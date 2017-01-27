Laurel man charged with sex crime against vulnerable person

A Laurel man has been charged with sexual battery of a vulnerable person.

A concerned parent contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Investigative Division in early January concerning her daughter, who is considered a vulnerable person, in regards to inappropriate relations between her and Michael Spears, 46 of Laurel.

During a forensic interview, it was revealed the victim had inappropriate relations against her will with Spears, on separate occasions, according to the sheriff.

It was also determined the events would have started when the victim was in elementary school.

The victim is now an adult, according to the sheriff.

Spears turned himself into authorities Thursday and was charged with two counts of sexual battery.

If convicted, Spears could face up to 30 years in prison per count.

