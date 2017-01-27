LPD warns of phone scam

The Laurel Police Department would like to warn the public of scams currently being attempted in the area.

The scams involve government grants, the IRS and lottery scams initiated through telephone contact between the scammer and an unsuspecting citizen.

According to LPD, the scammer will inform the citizen that they qualify for a government grant, are about to be arrested for back taxes or that they have won a large sum of money.

The citizen is then directed to purchase a preloaded green dot credit card, an I-Tunes card or wire money in the amount requested.

Once the scammer gets the code from the back of the card, they drain the money, according to police.

Police warn citizens to always be skeptical of any attempt to get them to send money.

For further information call LPD. As always, any persons with information about criminal activity may contact LPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

