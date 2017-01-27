Prescribed burn scheduled in Forrest County

The De Soto Ranger District is planning a prescribed burn in southeast Forrest County Friday.

The burn will be 1250 acres, located along old Hwy 49, New York Road, and Ashe Nursery Road, according to Jay Boykin, District Fire Management Officer.. With a northwest wind today, some smoke may be visible on East Bond road and Hwy 29 north of Wiggins.

There may be some smoke in the Ashe Lake Friday and Saturday, but it will remain open.

The Frisbee Golf course and road 308G may be closed for a short period of time Friday.

Fire personnel and a helicopter will be working in the area.

