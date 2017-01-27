All lanes clear after 18-wheeler accident on highway between Sem - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

traffic

All lanes clear after 18-wheeler accident on highway between Seminary and Sumrall

An accident is causing major delays on Highway 49 at Highway 589 between Seminary and Sumrall. Source: RNN An accident is causing major delays on Highway 49 at Highway 589 between Seminary and Sumrall. Source: RNN
SEMINARY, MS (WDAM) -

An 18-wheeler turned over on Highway 49 north at Highway 589 between Seminary and Sumrall Friday morning.

The north and south lanes were blocked for several hours. 

MDOT announced that all lanes were clear in both directions, and traffic is flowing smoothly. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly