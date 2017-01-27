Forecast: Great weekend expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect a beautiful day with highs in the 50s under sunny skies.

I expect to see a good frost tonight in many areas as we will have mostly clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures in the lower 30s.

The rest of the weekend looks great as well with mainly sunny skies with highs in the 50s lows in the 30s.

Enjoy and have a great weekend!

