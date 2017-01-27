Forecast: Great weekend expected in the Pine Belt. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Great weekend expected in the Pine Belt.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect a beautiful day with highs in the 50s under sunny skies.

I expect to see a good frost tonight in many areas as we will have mostly clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures in the lower 30s.

The rest of the weekend looks great as well with mainly sunny skies with highs in the 50s lows in the 30s.

Enjoy and have a great weekend!

  Rick Burgess speaks at Women's Life Conference

    Sunday, April 30 2017
    The Women's Life Conference was a little different this year. For the first time, men were invited to join the ladies for the 28th annual event held at Jones County Junior College Saturday.

  Pine Belt severe weather shelters open ahead of storms

    Sunday, April 30 2017
    The Forrest County Storm Shelter is opening at 8:30am this morning. The shelter is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. Anyone seeking shelter will be welcomed regardless of what county you live in.

    What you need to know ahead of Sunday's severe weather

    Sunday, April 30 2017
    Severe weather is back in the forecast for this morning and again this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Slight Risk (2/5).

